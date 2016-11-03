Duke Energy names five new executives

Charlotte-based Duke Energy just announced five executive appointments who will focus on “strengthening the company’s regulatory and economic development initiatives,” the utilities company said in a statement.
The appointments come at a time of other significant changes for Duke Energy.
Early last month, the company completed its $4.9 billion purchase of Charlotte-based Piedmont Natural Gas, a deal meant to grow investments in natural gas infrastructure. Also last month, Duke Energy announced deals to sell its Latin American businesses for a total of $2.4 billion, part of a move away from investments with uncertain returns, Duke has said.
Duke said the appointments will have varying effective dates between now and the end of the year. Here are the executives named to new roles:
▪ Clark Gillespy will become senior vice president of economic development, a new role focused on identifying “new and expanding industries to Duke Energy's service areas.” Gillespy is currently Duke’s South Carolina state president.
▪ Alex Glenn will become senior vice president of state and federal regulatory legal support, a role that will have him working with other regulatory departments “to advance rate and regulatory initiatives, and update regulatory models.” Glenn is currently Duke Energy’s Florida state president.
▪ Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe will take over Gillespy’s old role as South Carolina state president, overseeing the state’s financial health and regulatory relations. Ghartey-Tagoe is currently a senior vice president of state and federal regulatory legal support.
▪ Harry Sideris is taking over Glenn’s role as Florida state president, responsible for overseeing the state’s financial health and regulatory relations. Sideris currently is a senior vice president of environmental health and safety.
▪ Paul Draovitch will take over Sideris’s role as senior vice president of environmental health and safety, responsible for developing policies and programs to ensure Duke’s environmental compliance. Draovitch is currently a senior vice president for fossil-hydro operations.
