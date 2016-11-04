Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

One Charlotte co-founder Jesse Cureton introduces a new community coalition effort to "create a new narrative about Charlotte."
Darling Media Group.

Top Workplaces

Visiting our Top Workplaces: Movement Mortgage

The Charlotte Observer recently visited our 2016 Top Workplaces to present awards. Movement Mortgage ranked No. 2 among the Charlotte region's large companies. Here, Chris Allen, Chief Talent Officer, talks about the culture at Movement Mortgage. Video by Celeste Smith

Top Workplaces

Visiting our Top Workplaces: Skookum

The Charlotte Observer visited our 2016 Top Workplaces recently to present awards. Web and app developer Skookum debuts on our list this year in the No. 1 small-company spot. Here, Jason Rome, senior engagement manager, and Tiffanie Terry, product strategist, talk about what makes their workplace special. Video by Celeste Smith

Top Workplaces

Visiting our Top Workplaces: MPV Properties

The Charlotte Observer stopped by our 2016 Top Workplaces recently to present their awards and hear what makes these workplaces special. Here, Kim Young and Shelly Johnson talk about MPV Properties, which ranks No. 2 among small companies in the Charlotte region. Video by Celeste Smith

Editor's Choice Videos