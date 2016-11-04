Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

The Charlotte Observer recently visited our 2016 Top Workplaces to present awards. Movement Mortgage ranked No. 2 among the Charlotte region's large companies. Here, Chris Allen, Chief Talent Officer, talks about the culture at Movement Mortgage. Video by Celeste Smith
The Charlotte Observer visited our 2016 Top Workplaces recently to present awards. Web and app developer Skookum debuts on our list this year in the No. 1 small-company spot. Here, Jason Rome, senior engagement manager, and Tiffanie Terry, product strategist, talk about what makes their workplace special. Video by Celeste Smith
The Charlotte Observer visited our 2016 Top Workplaces recently to present awards. Fifth Third Bank landed No. 3 among large companies. Team members talk about how the company focuses on employees and clients. Video by Celeste Smith
The Charlotte Observer visited our 2016 Top Workplaces recently to present awards and hear what makes these workplaces special. Here, Annette Nash and CEO Jag Gill talk about Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates, PA, which ranks No. 1 among large companies in the Charlotte region. Video by Celeste Smith
The Charlotte Observer stopped by our 2016 Top Workplaces recently to present their awards and hear what makes these workplaces special. Here, Kim Young and Shelly Johnson talk about MPV Properties, which ranks No. 2 among small companies in the Charlotte region. Video by Celeste Smith
Brandon Miller, executive director of the Youth Education Society, speaks to Charlotte City Council on Monday, Sept. 26, about how Charlotte's changing neighborhoods feed into the root causes of unrest that's rocked the city since Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed last week.