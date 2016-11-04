Pharmaceutical company will lay off 282 employees in Charlottte

An Irish pharmaceutical company will lay off close to 300 employees by Dec. 31 with the closing of its Charlotte operations, according to a filing with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
Qualitest Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Dublin-based Endo International, filed a WARN Act notice on Nov. 2, listing the 282 jobs that will be permanently terminated.
All affected employees have been notified of their permanent separation, and all separations are expected to be accomplished by Jan. 14, 2017.
The Observer reported in March that the plant was closing as part of a broad restructuring. Endo acquired Qualitest in 2010 for $1.2 billion.
The jobs being cut include 20 chemists, 59 manufacturing operators and 42 packaging operators.
The company plans to close its 88,000-square-foot manufacturing plant, located on Woodpark Boulevard, that produces tablets and capsules of generic medicines.
The restructuring and closure of the Charlotte plant is expected to save the company $60 million in 2017.
This notice was filed pursuant to the WARN Act, which must be filed 60 days in advance of a plant closing that affects more than 50 employees in a 30-day period or a mass layoff of at least 500 employees or between 50 to 499 employees if they make up at least one-third of the employer’s workforce.
This story is from the North Carolina Business News Wire, a service of UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism
