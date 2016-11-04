Mecklenburg County wants your help nurturing small businesses

Mecklenburg County’s economic development office wants your help as it aims to nurture more local small businesses.
The county is conducting an online survey to gather community input as it works to create programs and polices that will help small businesses get started and thrive.
To conduct the survey, the county has hired the consulting firm of Thomas P. Miller & Associates. It’s available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MecklenburgCountySmallBusinessSurvey.
The questions revolve around the environment for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the county, support services and the assets needed to attract entrepreneurs.
A 2014 county strategic plan identified the improvement of small business support and development as one of five key policy areas. But it’s not well known that the county is pushing into this arena, said Peter Zeiler, Mecklenburg County’s economic development director.
“We can’t just rely on people from out of town to start businesses here,” Zeiler said in an interview. “The question is how do you grow businesses organically?”
For questions about the survey, contact Claire Linnemeier, of Thomas P. Miller & Associates, at clinnemeier@tpma-inc.com.
