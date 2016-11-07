For some low-income workers, retirement is only a dream

2:28 Keith Lamont Scott's shooting may contribute to lower black early voting turnout in NC Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:00 Wegmans may add grocery stores in Chapel Hill, Cary, Raleigh

0:59 NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has a fan -- and friend -- in Beau Smith

0:16 Bob Dylan wins 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

1:43 First look at the National Museum of African American History and Culture