How are stocks of interest in Charlotte faring after the election?

Following Tuesday night’s win for Donald Trump in the presidential election, here’s a look at how some stocks of major interest in Charlotte are faring, as noon.
Company
Industry
% change
Price
Bank of America
Banking
+4.59 percent
$17.78
Wells Fargo
Banking
+4.92 percent
$47.76
Duke Energy
Energy
-2.31 percent
$77.82
Nucor
Manufacturing
+11.92 percent
$57.49
Lowe’s
Retail
+.05 percent
$66.85
Premier
Healthcare
-1.26 percent
$29.07
American Airlines
Airlines
+.065 percent
$41.97
Sealed Air
Manufacturing
-1.02 percent
$45.72
Sonic Automotive
Retail
+4.68 percent
$17.90
Bojangles’
Retail
+1.20
$16.90
Curtiss-Wright
Defense
+4.92 percent
$92.16
