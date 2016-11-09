Business

November 9, 2016 11:07 AM

How are stocks of interest in Charlotte faring after the election?

By Rick Rothacker

rrothacker@charlotteobserver.com

Following Tuesday night’s win for Donald Trump in the presidential election, here’s a look at how some stocks of major interest in Charlotte are faring, as noon.

Company

Industry

% change

Price

Bank of America

Banking

+4.59 percent

$17.78

Wells Fargo

Banking

+4.92 percent

$47.76

Duke Energy

Energy

-2.31 percent

$77.82

Nucor

Manufacturing

+11.92 percent

$57.49

Lowe’s

Retail

+.05 percent

$66.85

Premier

Healthcare

-1.26 percent

$29.07

American Airlines

Airlines

+.065 percent

$41.97

Sealed Air

Manufacturing

-1.02 percent

$45.72

Sonic Automotive

Retail

+4.68 percent

$17.90

Bojangles’

Retail

+1.20

$16.90

Curtiss-Wright

Defense

+4.92 percent

$92.16

