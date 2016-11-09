How are stocks of interest in Charlotte faring after the election?

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

0:52 Muggsy Bogues discusses Space Jam sequel

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

0:46 Richard Burr wins