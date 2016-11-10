Macy’s raises outlook for the year as trends improve

Macy’s is raising its sales outlook for the year after a strong showing for the department in the third quarter, a trend that it expects to continue.
The company reported earnings of $17 million, or 5 cents per share, for the quarter ended Oct. 29. That compares with $118 million, or 36 cents per share in the year-ago period. Excluding special charges, the company earned 46 cents, a nickel short of projections from analysts polled by FactSet.
Beset by competition, particularly online shopping, and amid dismal sales figures, Macy’s this year announced plans to sell 100 underperforming stores, including the one at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville.
For this most recent quarter, Macy’s said net sales slipped to $5.63 billion, down 4.2 percent, which was about in line with expectations.
Revenue at stores opened at least a year fell 3.3 percent. That marks the seventh straight quarterly decline.
Macy’s, based in Cincinnati, is trying to reinvent itself as it fends off competition, particularly online. The Observer contributed.
