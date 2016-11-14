Bojangles’ unveils new restaurant design, introduces ‘Biscuit Theaters’

Bojangles’ on Monday unveiled a new design concept for its restaurants, with plans to roll out the look in Charlotte and other locations.
The Charlotte-based fast-food chain said among features of the new look is a “Biscuit Theater,” where customers can watch staff make biscuits every 20 minutes. Other elements of the new concept include Wi-Fi, multi-device charging stations, high-top community tables and a variety of seating options to accommodate different-sized groups, the company said.
In a release, Bojangles’, which went public last year, said the new concept is “aimed at propelling the fast-growing chain to its next stage of success.” Randy Icard, vice president of construction and development, said in a statement the new concept also represents the chain’s commitment to enhancing the consumer experience.
In Charlotte, efforts are under way to remodel three Bojangles’ next year: at Billy Graham Parkway near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport; South Tryon Street near Arrowood Road; and Steele Creek Road near Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte.
Bojangles’ said construction has already begun on the first new concept restaurant – on Laurens Road in Greenville, S.C., where the new location will replace an existing one.
“The restaurant business is more competitive than ever, and smart brands like Bojangles’ are using design strategically to make current customers feel more welcome while appealing to an even broader range of consumers,” Tré Musco, CEO at Tesser, which created the new design for Bojangles’, said in a statement.
Bojangles’ said the new design will also comprise “a distinctive, contemporary exterior” featuring materials like brick and tile, as well as steel canopies, and bold graphics.
Other elements include new uniforms for all Bojangles’ employees, soft lighting and landscaped planters alongside the building and colored crocks that will replace steel warming trays to give the food display area a more inviting appearance, the company said.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
