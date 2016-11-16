Bojangles’ largest investor to sell stake in company

Charlotte-based Bojangles’ Inc.’s major shareholder is preparing to sell its 69.8 percent stake of the company, or $464.6 million of shares in the chicken and biscuit restaurant operator.
The Southern fast food chain filed a securities registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday confirming the sale of its investors’ 25.5 million shares. After the sale, Advent International Corp., a private equity firm, will no longer hold an equity stake in Bojangles.’
Advent International bought a controlling stake in Bojangles’ in 2011 from Falfurrias Capital Partners, the Charlotte private-equity firm co-founded by former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl Jr. and Mark Oken, a former Bank of America chief financial officer.
The Charlotte-based company held its initial public offering in May 2015.
The investment firm’s proposed sale is accompanied by proposed stock sales from three other investors:
▪ Will Kussell is the non-executive chairman of Bojangles’ board of directors. He is selling 92,473 shares in the company.
▪ Randy Kibler, the former chairman of the Bojangles’ board, is selling 81,277 shares.
▪ Tri-Arc Food Systems Inc. is a franchisee of Bojangles’, working with the fast food chain in North Carolina and Virginia since 1979, according to the company website. The company is selling 150,000 shares. Tri-Arc’s investors include Carolinas Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.
Bojangles’ stock price fell 5 cents to $18.20 on Wednesday.
Bojangles’ will not receive any of the profit from the stock sale, but it is fronting the cost for the sale aside from registration fees, which the selling investors will pay.
The company has 281 company-operated and 381 franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeast. Those locations generated approximately $1.2 billion in system-wide sales. The Observer contributed.
This story is from the North Carolina Business News Wire, a service of UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism
