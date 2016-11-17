Queens to open a $1.7 million field hockey field thanks to gift from local bank exec

Queens University of Charlotte will begin construction this week on a new field hockey facility, a $1.7 million project made possible in part by a major donation from a local Bank of America executive.
Cathy Bessant is head of technology and operations for the Charlotte-based lender. In a statement Thursday, Queens said Bessant and her family coordinated a $500,000 matching gift “in recognition of the important role the sport has had in their lives.”
The facility will be located at the Queens’ Sports Complex on Tyvola Road at Marion Diehl Park. The Bessant Field will be Charlotte’s only water-based turf facility, Queens said.
The Queens Sports Complex is home to the school’s Royals hockey program. It’s also home to the Charlotte Ambush field hockey club, which oversees 18 school programs and 300 youth in recreation league and select programs.
“This wet turf field will allow (kids) to compete with their peers, show their capabilities to play at the next level and the field will attract high-profile events and tournaments to our great city,” Bessant said.
A direct report to CEO Brian Moynihan, Bessant oversees a workforce of roughly 100,000 employees and contractors worldwide, including about 6,000 in Charlotte.
Queens said additional contributions are still needed to complete the complex. Those interested can reach out to James Bullock, Queens’ vice president for advancement, at bullockj@queens.edu or 704-337-2217.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments