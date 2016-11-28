Former federal prosecutor in Charlotte joins McGuireWoods

Kurt Meyers, a former federal prosecutor in Charlotte, has moved to the private sector, joining the government investigations and white collar litigation department at McGuireWoods, the law firm announced Monday.
Meyers worked for 11 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, most recently serving as chief of its criminal division.
Among his high-profile cases, he secured a $50 million deferred prosecution agreement against home builder Beazer Homes USA over an accounting fraud conspiracy and pursued the wide-ranging Operation Wax House mortgage fraud case that resulted in numerous convictions.
On the banking front, Meyers co-founded the district’s Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force and led its Bank Secrecy Act Team.
“Kurt’s experience leading complex investigations and important trials will bring big benefits to our clients as they deal with a very challenging enforcement and compliance environment,” said John Adams, chair of the firm’s Government Investigations and White Collar Litigation Department.
Meyers joins another former prosecutor from the Western District of North Carolina at McGuireWoods, Ken Bell.
