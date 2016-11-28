Charlotte fast-food workers to strike Tuesday in Plaza Midwood

Charlotte fast-food workers will take to the streets in protest Tuesday morning as part of a nationwide movement that demands $15 an hour and union rights.
Workers locally will begin their strike at 6 a.m. outside the McDonald’s 2301 Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood, according to a memo Monday from Fight for $15, a nonprofit group made up of fast-food, health care, child care, education, airport, retail, building services and other workers.
“The workers will wage their most disruptive protests yet to show they will not back down in the face of newly-elected politicians and newly-empowered corporate special interests who threaten an extremist agenda to move the country to the right,” the group said.
And at 5 p.m., the Charlotte workers will join fast-food workers from across North Carolina at a McDonald’s in Durham at 2010 N. Roxboro St., the group added.
The North Carolina minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, the same as it has been since July 2009, according to the U.S. Labor Department. House Bill 2, the bill signed into law in March that limits legal protections for LGBT individuals in government facilities, also says that cities and counties in North Carolina cannot set a minimum wage standard for private employers.
Comments