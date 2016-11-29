Lawsuit against DOT Secretary Foxx moves ahead after mediation fails

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations Pause

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

3:01 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast

0:42 Hoo you meeting in Uptown over lunch?

0:22 Tuesday's wind and rain

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation