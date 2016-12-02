Duke Energy’s legal staff honored for pro bono work

Duke Energy’s legal department recently received a worldwide Pro Bono Corporate Award from the Association of Corporate Counsel.
The award caps off a pledge the department made in 2009 that at least half its staff would participate in pro bono work, done without charge for the public good, annually. The department achieved that goal in 2011, and by 2015, 84 percent of its staff members were participating.
The ACC is a global legal association representing more than 40,000 in-house counsel in 85 countries. It recognized members, chapters, and committees who have demonstrated leadership, service, and commitment to the in-house counsel community during the annual meeting in San Francisco.
