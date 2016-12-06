Charlotte-based search firm names first female CEO

Charlotte-based executive search firm Coleman Lew + Associates has named Shana Plott as its new CEO. Plott is currently a managing director at the firm.
Plott is Coleman Lew’s first female CEO, the company said in a statement this week. The firm, founded in 1979, recruits board members, officers and senior level executives for national and international companies, academic organizations and nonprofits.
A graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, Plott joined Coleman Lew in 2011. Before that, she worked in retained search with the Carolinas office of Heidrick & Struggles.
“Shana is the best search professional I’ve seen in my life,” said company founder Chuck Lew. “She’s sharp, puts people at ease, asks good questions, follows through on everything and is the consummate connector.
The retained executive search business, Lew added, is one traditionally dominated by men in the upper ranks. “We need more women at the top,” he said.
Earlier this year, Coleman Lew was one of four firms the Charlotte Mecklenburg School board engaged in its search for a new superintendent. The firm’s other recent public searches include Mecklenburg county manager and library director, as well as the Rock Hill superintendent.
