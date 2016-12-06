Taiwan-based sports apparel maker adding 610 jobs in Rutherford County

A Taiwan-based maker of high-performance sports apparel plans to establish a 610-job manufacturing plant in Rutherford County, state officials announced Tuesday.
Everest Textiles USA, a unit of Everest Textile Co. Ltd., supplies products to companies such as Nike, Columbia and Patagonia, the office of Gov. Pat McCrory announced. Everest currently has factories in Taiwan, China and Thailand, making the Rutherford County location its first outside Asia.
The state has agreed to provides nearly $3 million in tax incentives in return for the $18.5 million investment in the state.
“North Carolina’s outstanding business climate offers great advantages to global manufacturers such as Everest Textiles,” said McCrory said in a statement. “We are thrilled that this innovation-based textile company has selected our state and its tradition of high-quality manufacturing to build its presence in the Americas.”
According to its web site, Everest Textile was founded in 1988 and specializes in yarn spinning, twisting, weaving, dyeing, finishing, printing, coating, laminating and special finishing. It develops and supplies products to leading apparel brands, the site says.
In Rutherford County, the company plans to provide jobs for operators, supervisors and an administrative team, state officials said. Once its fully operating, the plans would add almost $15.8 million in annual pay to the local economy.
“As a native North Carolinian, it is exciting to see Everest Textile USA investing in the state and people of North Carolina, while also creating innovative products,” said Michael Chen, U.S. Legal Counsel to Everest Textile, in a statement.
After a long decline in the U.S. textile industry as production moved overseas to countries with lower labor costs, the Carolinas has seen some textile jobs return recently.
Last year, Keer, a textile company based in China, opened a new facility in Lancaster County, S.C., and Peds Legwear, a Canadian company, said it planned to employ more than 200 people at a new sock-making facility in Burke County.
