Drivers in Charlotte and beyond are paying more for gas thanks to OPEC deal

As was the case throughout the Carolinas, Charlotte-area gas prices climbed over the week – despite the fact that prices traditionally tend to decline this time of year as people drive less.
Over the week, the price of a gallon of unleaded gas in the Charlotte metro rose 6 cents, according to auto group AAA. In North Carolina, prices rose 7 cents, and in South Carolina, prices rose 6 cents. The national average price rose 4 cents, AAA said.
Last Wednesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to cut its collective production, an effort to rebalance the global oil supply, AAA said in a report this week. Markets reacted quickly, sending oil prices up, which pushed gas prices up, too.
OPEC’s deal is to take effect in January, AAA noted.
The winter months tend to bring with them cheaper gas prices as people drive less, and as gas stations switch over to a cheaper blend of fuel. Because of the OPEC deal, AAA said, it’s unclear whether prices will go down over the holidays.
Below are the average gas prices locally and nationally. AAA surveys 120,000 stations nationwide to determine average prices.
Charlotte
North Carolina
South Carolina
U.S.
Current
$2.11
$2.17
$2.02
$2.19
Week ago
$2.05
$2.10
$1.96
$2.15
Year ago
$2.00
$2.00
$1.81
$2.03
