Electrolux names new chief information officer

Electrolux has named JP Iversen its new chief information officer.
The Swedish appliance maker, which employs about 850 people at its North American headquarters in Charlotte, said in a statement Monday that Iversen is currently vice president of information systems and has been acting CIO since September. Iversen will report directly to president and CEO Jonas Samuelson.
Iversen succeeds Marcus Claesson, who is leaving the company to pursue an “external opportunity,” Electrolux said. Iversen will continue to be based in Stockholm.
Iversen joined Electrolux in 2001 and since then has held a number of positions within the IT organization. Before Electrolux, he worked for Deloitte Consulting and PepsiCo.
“I am confident JP is the right person to lead IT at this key time, both driving the day to day business of IT and implementing our more transformational projects,” Samuelson said.
Electrolux, maker of Frigidaire and Molteni cookers, earlier this year announced it was canceling plans for a major expansion at its North American headquarters in Charlotte after its failed attempt to purchase General Electric’s appliance unit.
