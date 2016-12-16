Charlotte Chamber Economic Outlook Conference

Panelists speak during the Charlotte Chamber's economic forecast event in the Hall of Fame. Panelists included David Carroll, Senior Executive Vice President, Wells Fargo; Susan DeVore, President and CEO, Premier; Moderator Chris William, Executive Producer and Moderator, Carolina Business Review; Lynn Good, President and CEO, Duke Energy; Jeffrey Lacker, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond; and Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America.
Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

Business

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

Business

Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

Spectrum Properties and Balfour Beatty Construction led a media tour to introduce Charlotte’s premier new corporate location, 300 South Tryon, a 25-story office tower and adjacent hotel now under construction in the heart of Uptown overlooking Romare Bearden Park and BB

Top Workplaces

Visiting our Top Workplaces: Movement Mortgage

The Charlotte Observer recently visited our 2016 Top Workplaces to present awards. Movement Mortgage ranked No. 2 among the Charlotte region's large companies. Here, Chris Allen, Chief Talent Officer, talks about the culture at Movement Mortgage. Video by Celeste Smith

Top Workplaces

Visiting our Top Workplaces: Skookum

The Charlotte Observer visited our 2016 Top Workplaces recently to present awards. Web and app developer Skookum debuts on our list this year in the No. 1 small-company spot. Here, Jason Rome, senior engagement manager, and Tiffanie Terry, product strategist, talk about what makes their workplace special. Video by Celeste Smith

Editor's Choice Videos