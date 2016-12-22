FBI has contacted Charlotte businessman Siskey about investment fund, source says

FBI agents contacted Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey this week about an investment fund he manages called TSI Holdings LLC, a source familiar with the matter told the Observer on Thursday.
The FBI inquiry came the same week a federal judge issued an order that said the home Siskey and his wife, Diane, own in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood could be subject to forfeiture to the U.S. government. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about the investigation.
In Wednesday’s order, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Cayer said an FBI special agent had presented an affidavit to the court that alleged the property constituted proceeds derived from violations of federal fraud statutes. Cayer found probable cause in the case and issued an order saying the home on Sharon Road could potentially be seized by the government.
The order did not provide any details about the alleged fraud, and all other documents in the case have been sealed. Rick Siskey could not be reached for comment on Wednesday or Thursday.
Citing Department of Justice policy, FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said the agency “can neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations.”
According to N.C. Secretary of State records, Siskey is the manager of TSI Holdings, which was founded in 2010. Its business is listed in the records as “financial services.”
According to a 2010 Securities and Exchange Commission filing, TSI is a “pooled investment fund” that sought to raise up to $100 million from investors. At the time of the filing, the fund had not raised any money.
Among other companies, Siskey has also been affiliated with a namesake firm called Siskey Capital LLC.
Marty Sumichrast – listed in secretary of state records as managing member of Siskey Capital – said in a statement Thursday that “there is little information available about the inquiry involving Rick, who has resigned and will have no further involvement with Siskey Capital LLC.”
“Our attorneys,” Sumichrast added, “have been able to confirm that it involves an entity that is completely unrelated to Siskey Capital, its management or its projects and was completely unknown to us.”
Last week, Siskey Capital filed with the N.C. Secretary of State to change its name to Stone Street Partners LLC.
Mecklenburg County real estate records show the property the government may attempt to seize was purchased in 1999 for $2.8 million by the Siskeys. At the corner of Sharon Road and Sharon Lane, the property comprises of 7.4 acres, including a prominent front lawn.
In 1995, the Siskey YMCA in Matthews was named for the family because of a donation the couple made. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Siskey was known for making investments in young technology companies.
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
