Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey found dead Wednesday

Richard Siskey, a well-known Charlotte businessman with a YMCA branch named after his family, was found dead Wednesday morning in his Sharon Road home, according to a police report.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they responded to a call for service in reference to a suicide at Siskey’s house shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Siskey was found dead at the scene, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the police report said.
Last week, the federal government filed notice in court that Siskey’s property at the corner of Sharon Road and Sharon Lane could be subject to forfeiture because of possible fraud. An order signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge David Cayer says an FBI agent presented an affidavit to the court alleging the property was derived from proceeds stemming from violations of U.S. fraud statutes. The filing does not provide any details on the alleged fraud.
Other documents in the case were sealed, and the Siskey family couldn’t be reached for comment last week.
Representatives from the FBI and the US Attorney’s office in Charlotte could not immediately be reached Wednesday either.
In 1995, Rick Siskey’s support of the YMCA organization was honored with the naming of the Siskey Family YMCA in Matthews. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Siskey was known for making investments in young technology companies.
“We are profoundly saddened by the death of our former colleague Rick Siskey,” said Siskey Capital, an investment fund Siskey was formerly affiliated with. Marty Sumichrast, managing member of the firm, told the Observer last week that Siskey had resigned from the company and the government’s inquiry was not related to the firm. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family, pray for their healing and ask that everyone respect the need for privacy during this very difficult time.”
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments