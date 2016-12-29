Charlotte-area jobless rate remains flat at 4.5 percent

The Charlotte-area unemployment rate held steady in November, as local businesses continued to add jobs.
The jobless rate in the Charlotte metro was unchanged from October at 4.5 percent, according to a report Thursday from the N.C. Commerce Department.
The unemployment rate was down from the same time last year, when the jobless rate was 5.1 percent.
Employment in the Charlotte area rose by a net 2,800 jobs, let by the trade, transportation and utilities sector, which added 3,600 workers. The biggest decrease was in leisure and hospitality, which fell by 4,200.
Over the last year, the Charlotte metro area, which includes Concord and Gastonia, has added a net 21,900 jobs.
Unemployment rates increased in 66 out of North Carolina’s 100 counties in November, decreased in 23 and remained flat in 11, according to the report. Mecklenburg’s jobless rate ticked up to 4.5 percent from 4.4 percent.
Economists often warn against reading too much into one month’s worth of data, especially in a local report, since the sample size is small.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments