Development program Tuesday to help Charlotte workers find and keep jobs

A free workforce development seminar Tuesday will be held to help workers in Charlotte find and keep jobs and apprenticeships.
The program – hosted by the City of Charlotte’s Neighborhood & Business Services Department, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont and the Urban League of Central Carolina – will provide training in residential and commercial construction, highway-related construction, fiber optics and broadband training, according to a statement this week.
Called the Project P.I.E.C.E. (Partnership for Inclusive Employment and Career Excellence), the program will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dorothy Waddy Pavilion at 3122 Manchester Dr.
Other supportive services offered through Project P.I.E.C.E include mentoring, coaching and intensive case management.
The program will initially accommodate 180 participants. Additional sessions will be held throughout January. More information can be found online or by calling 704-336-2427.
“Not only are business-driven training and preparation for connectivity to high growth careers necessary to decrease wealth gaps in the City, they are essential to upgrade the quality of life and strengthen communities,” the city said on its website.
