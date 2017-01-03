Charlotte-area gas prices keep climbing

As was the case nationally, gas prices in the Charlotte area continued to climb over the last week, even though colder months typically signal cheaper gas since people are driving less.
As of early Tuesday, the average gallon of a gallon of unleaded gas in the Charlotte metro was 6 cents higher than it was a week ago, according to auto group AAA. Average prices were 5 cents higher in North Carolina, 7 cents higher in South Carolina and 6 cents higher nationally.
AAA said in a report this week that fuel costs have kept rising because of the deal last month by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which decided to cut its collective production in order to rebalance the global oil supply.
AAA also said this week that gas prices on New Years were the highest they have been nationally since 2014. Typically, prices at the pump are lower this time of year because stations use a cheaper form of winter-blend gasoline, and because demand for gas is lower as drivers make fewer roadtrips.
Below are the gas prices in Charlotte, in the Carolinas and in the rest of the U.S. AAA surveys 120,000 stations nationwide to determine average costs.
Charlotte
North Carolina
South Carolina
U.S.
Current
$2.20
$2.27
$2.11
$2.35
Week ago
$2.14
$2.22
$2.04
$2.29
Year ago
$1.92
$1.93
$1.75
$1.99
