Charlotte real estate firms merge, plan to double in size within the year

The Lars Group has merged with Elrod Real Estate Experts, a division of Keller Williams Realty. The new company, based in Charlotte, plans to double within the next year.
The merger was effective Dec. 14, the two companies said in a statement. The merged company – called High Performance Real Estate Advisors – has its Ballantyne headquarters at 3430 Toringdon Way, Suite 200.
Lars Hedenborg CEO of The Lars Group, will be CEO of High Performance. Thomas Elrod, formerly the team leader of Elrod Real Estate Experts, will be the company’s chief operating officer.
“Thomas’s team is really good at prospecting – picking up the phone and finding buyer for their sellers. We’re really good at marketing – we have a good brand presence. So the combination of these two businesses is really exciting,” Hedenborg said.
Hedenborg said the combined company employs about 20 people right now and will likely double by the end of the year.
Hedenborg said High Performance’s goal is to sell $140 million worth of real estate in 2017, which would put it among the top 10 Keller Williams real estate firms in the world, Hedenborg said.
