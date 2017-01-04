Charlotte Chamber economic development official retires

Jeff Edge has left his post as the Charlotte Chamber’s senior vice president of economic development, effective Dec. 31.
In his role at the chamber, Edge was responsible for recruiting companies – including Siemens and Red Ventures – to establish a presence or expand in Charlotte.
Edge joined the Charlotte Chamber in 1988 and assumed his executive role in 2006 as the chamber was in the midst of reorganizing under Bob Morgan, then its new president. At the time, the chamber laid off seven people to reduce costs and refocused the group on economic development and “being a voice for business and delivering value” to its members.
Chamber staff was notified at an economic development dinner about two months ago that Edge had decided to retire, spokeswoman Natalie Dick said.
Edge’s retirement, Dick added, is unrelated to the ongoing reorganization of the chamber.
