FBI seized checks during inquiry involving Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey

An FBI agent seized two checks for about $32,500 as part of an investigation involving Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey, who committed suicide last week, according to documents filed in federal court Wednesday.
The documents said the checks were seized under a warrant executed on Dec. 21, the same day that a judge issued an order saying the prominent SouthPark home of Siskey and his wife, Diane, may be subject to forfeiture to the U.S. government.
A judge granted that order after Special Agent Tim Stutheit presented an affidavit alleging the property had been derived from proceeds of fraud violations, including the wire fraud statute.
The documents filed Wednesday provide new details in an investigation in which very little information has been publicly released. The Dec. 21 order did not include any details of the alleged fraud and the affidavit submitted by Stutheit has been sealed.
A call to the office of Siskey Industries, one of Siskey’s business ventures, was not immediately returned.
According to the documents filed Wednesday, the FBI seized a check for $24,164.76 and faxed a copy of the warrant and the check to Community One Bank, now part of Charlotte-based Capital Bank Financial. The FBI also seized a check for $8,422.01 and faxed a copy of the warrant and the check to Charlotte-based Bank of America.
Stutheit, the FBI agent, signed the documents filed in federal court Wednesday. A FBI spokeswoman wouldn’t comment.
Representatives of Bank of America and Capital Bank also wouldn’t comment.
In Charlotte since 1985, Siskey, 58, was known as the founder of financial services firm Wall Street Capitol. He was also known for investing in start-up companies and real estate. In 1995, the Siskey YMCA in Matthews was named for the family because of a donation the couple made.
A source familiar with the matter has told the Observer that the FBI contacted Siskey about an investment fund he managed called TSI Holdings LLC. He had stepped down from a separate namesake investment company called Siskey Capital, which issued a statement last month saying the FBI inquiry “involves an entity that is completely unrelated to Siskey Capital, its management or its projects and was completely unknown to us.”
Siskey Capital filed documents with the North Carolina Secretary of State last month to change its name to Stone Street Partners.
