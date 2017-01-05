Charlotte-area CEO to appear on ‘Undercover Boss’

The owner and CEO of Huntersville-based AdvantaClean will appear next Wednesday on an episode of “Undercover Boss” on CBS.
Jeff Dudan, who founded the cleaning and home services company in 1994, went under the pseudonym “Dusty” to work among his employees during the taping last spring. Dudan cleaned customers’ air ducts, scoured for mold and moisture sources and tidied up water-damaged homes – all among the tasks AdvantaClean employees perform.
Dudan said under the agreement with the network, he could not provide specific details on all that went on while he was undercover. But he did say that the experience shaped the way he and other executives planned employee programs and training for 2017.
“We really did get a lot out of the show – it’s not something where the interactions are managed. Those are real people out there,” said Dudan, a Chicago native and former wide receiver at Appalachian State University.
“There were definitely some lessons learned, and some things that you can always do better as a brand to help support our franchise owners. But what came through more than anything was how important it is for our owners to provide good service.”
AdvantaClean operates 221 franchises in 31 states, Dudan said. The company employs 41 at its Huntersville headquarters and thousands across the country.
Dudan’s episode of “Undercover Boss” airs Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. on WBTV.
