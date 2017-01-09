After Trump meeting, luxury goods CEO hints he could bring factory to North Carolina

After a meeting Monday with President-elect Donald Trump, luxury goods company CEO Bernard Arnault said he was looking to possibly expand his factories to two others in the U.S., with North Carolina as a potential location, according to pool reports.
Arnault, CEO of Paris-based LVMH, and Trump talked briefly with reporters after their meeting at Trump Tower in New York. Trump said Arnault, whose company includes the Louis Vuitton brand, also is considering the Midwest, according to pool reports.
Referring to Arnault, Trump said: “They’re going to do some wonderful things in this country,” adding: “Jobs. A lot of jobs.”
A representative of LVMH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The McClatchy Washington Bureau contributed.
Comments