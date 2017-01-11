Security firm to lay off 96 in Forest City after losing Facebook contract

Security Industry Specialists Inc., which provides security solutions for companies, retailers, events, and people internationally, will permanently lay off all 96 employees at its Forest City facility, due to the loss of its contract at the Facebook Data Center located at 408 Social Circle.
This is according to a filing in accordance Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
Over 80 percent of the employees to be laid off are security specialists. The rest are security operations center operators, shift supervisors and one operations manager. The official termination date is expected to be Jan. 31, 2017.
Security Industry Specialists serves 597 clients in 202 cities, 29 states and 19 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Culver City, Calif.
The notice was filed pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which must be filed 60 days in advance of a plant closing that affects more than 50 employees in a 30-day period or a mass layoff of at least 500 employees or between 50 to 499 employees if they make up at least one-third of the employer’s workforce.
This story is from the North Carolina Business News Wire, a service of UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism
