Charlotte-based healthcare IT company PeraHealth raises $14M in funding

Charlotte-based PeraHealth, which provides clinical surveillance software to help nurses and doctors better monitor patients, announced this week it has raised $14 million in financing.
San Francisco-based Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm, is providing the funding for the healthcare company to grow its existing product offerings, as well as boost customer service, research and development.
“This funding provides PeraHealth with the resources to continue to transform healthcare through the intelligent use of data and grow our product portfolio," PeraHealth CEO Stephanie Alexander said in a statement.
Michael Anderson, a partner at Mainsail Partners, said hospitals have seen reductions in mortality rates by using PeraHealth solutions.
PeraHealth solutions are used by more than 80 hospitals and care providers, according to the company.
