Lighting the crown time-lapse

Tom Bartholomy, president of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont, talks about scammers playing on millennials' fears over trying to find internships and jobs to target them with fraudulent offers that dupe them out of money.
Panelists speak during the Charlotte Chamber's economic forecast event in the Hall of Fame. Panelists included David Carroll, Senior Executive Vice President, Wells Fargo; Susan DeVore, President and CEO, Premier; Moderator Chris William, Executive Producer and Moderator, Carolina Business Review; Lynn Good, President and CEO, Duke Energy; Jeffrey Lacker, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond; and Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America.
The new EpiCentre hotel tower includes a 116-room Residence Inn by Marriott and a 184-room AC Hotel by Marriott, which will be the first AC Hotel in Charlotte. It features a rooftop level with amenities including a super suite and independently operated restaurant. The hotel will open in late 2017.
More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.
Spectrum Properties and Balfour Beatty Construction led a media tour to introduce Charlotte’s premier new corporate location, 300 South Tryon, a 25-story office tower and adjacent hotel now under construction in the heart of Uptown overlooking Romare Bearden Park and BB