Wal-Mart to add about 500 retail jobs in North Carolina over the next year

Wal-Mart says it plans to add about 500 retail jobs in North Carolina over the next year – part of a larger initiative to hire approximately 10,000 nationally as the retailer opens new stores and expands existing ones.
Wal-Mart said there will also be about 24,000 construction jobs across the U.S. generated by the expansion plans, which the company announced Tuesday.
There will be 59 new, expanded and relocated Wal-Mart and Sam’s Clubs locations nationally, Wal-Mart said. The company currently operates more than 200 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Clubs locations in North Carolina.
Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer, will add about 500 jobs in North Carolina over the next year based on store openings, though a spokeswoman said the company could not provide a city-specific breakdown.
“Over the next year, we plan to open at least four more stores (in North Carolina,) continue to innovate our business, invest in e-commerce and continue to improve our existing stores by remodeling more than 20 locations across the state, including four in Charlotte,” said Phillip Keene, Wal-Mart’s director of communications for the Southeast.
Wal-Mart’s latest announcement comes a year after one last January when the company said it was closing 269 stores nationally, including 16 total in North Carolina, and cutting 16,000 jobs as part of an effort to drive costs down. Last week, the company said it was closing its Neighborhood Market store on Independence Boulevard in Charlotte.
The company plans $6.8 billion in capital investments in the U.S. in the coming fiscal year, which begins on Feb. 1. The investments include construction and remodeling of stores, clubs and distribution centers, and the expansion of new services such as online grocery pickup.
Wal-Mart currently has 11,593 stores in 28 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company has continued to pour money into its e-commerce and improving its stores.
Last week, Amazon announced that it would add 100,000 full-time jobs over the next 18 months. Amazon said Thursday its U.S. workforce has grown from 30,000 in 2011, to more than 180,000 by the end of this year. By comparison, Wal-Mart employs about 2.4 million people worldwide, including 1.5 million in the U.S. The Associated Press contributed.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
