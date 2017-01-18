American Airlines will start offering cheaper, ‘no-frills’ plane tickets next month

Starting Feb. 10, American Airlines will start offering a new “no frills” ticket option for budget-conscious travelers.
There’s a catch, though: You’ll have to leave behind any carry-on bag that doesn’t fit under the seat, or pay extra.
Customers who purchase the new “basic economy” tickets and who want to bring a bigger carry on will have to pay the regular checked baggage fee, as well as a $25 gate service charge, American said in a statement Wednesday. Use of the overhead bin will not be allowed.
Travelers who buy the new discounted tickets will also have to give up a handful of other perks, like being able to pick a seat when you buy your ticket. But American said customers will have the same “in-flight” experience, including the snack and beverage service, as others in the main cabin.
The new fares are a way American can compete with other low-cost carriers like Southwest and Frontier, as well as other big carriers that have started offering their own discounted prices.
The airline isn’t saying which markets the new ticket pricing will be available in, said American spokeswoman Katie Cody said. Markets will be revealed when the tickets go on sale.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport is American’s second-busiest hub, after Dallas/Fort Worth, where the airline is based. American operates about 90 percent of the Charlotte airport’s 700 or so daily flights.
“American Airlines now has something to offer every customer, from those who want simple, low-price travel to those who want an ultra-premium experience via First Class,” American Airlines President Robert Isom said.
Delta Air Lines already offers a basic-economy ticket on about 40 percent of its U.S. routes and plans to cover them all by year-end and expand it to international flights. United Airlines says it will begin selling a similar ticket by the end of March for travel starting in late spring or early summer.
Here’s more of what customers can expect from the new pricing option:
▪ The tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. No same-day flight change or standby is allowed.
▪ You won’t be able to pick a seat when you buy your ticket, although you’ll be able to pay extra for a seat assignment starting 48 hours before the flight.
▪ Customers must board with the last boarding group onto the plane, and will be seated in the main cabin. Elite customers and AAdvantage credit card members will still get priority of preferred boarding even if they buy the new lower fare.
▪ Not every American Airlines flight will offer the new low-cost fares.
▪ The new pricing begins Feb. 10 in select markets, and the first flights begin shortly thereafter. Expansion into other markets, American said, is expected later this year.
The Associated Press contributed.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments