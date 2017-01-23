Charlotte BBB: Auto dealers, cable and satellite providers drew most complaints in 2016

Auto dealers and cable and satellite providers drew the most consumer complaints last year, the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont announced Monday.
In 2016, consumers filed 14,900 complaints against area businesses, up from 14,876 complaints filed in 2015 - a tenth of a percent increase. The small rise “is a sign that consumers are doing their homework to check out businesses,” BBB president Tom Bartholomy said in a statement.
Here are the top five types of businesses with the most complaints in 2016, according to the BBB:
1. Auto dealers – new cars
2. Television – cable and satellite
3. Collection agencies
4. Auto dealers – used cars
5. Furniture - retail
The overall settlement rate for all complaints filed by consumers in 2016 was 92 percent, compared to 91 percent in 2015, a one percent increase.
