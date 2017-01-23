Charlotte Chamber exec to head Wilmington Chamber

Charlotte Chamber veteran Natalie English is leaving her post to head the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.
English, the local chamber’s public policy chief for 11 years, will start as president and CEO in Wilmington on March 6.
“A hurricane of energy is about to hit landfall in Wilmington and her name is Natalie English. Natalie is a dynamic and inspiring leader who has built a career preparing for the opportunity to lead and serve as the chief executive of a major chamber of commerce,” said Bob Morgan, Charlotte Chamber president and CEO, said in a statement on Monday.
Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Charlie Mattox said “Natalie’s 30 years of experience monitoring legislative and regulatory issues is a perfect fit to lead and enhance our advocacy efforts regionally, statewide, and even at the federal level.”
This was English’s second stint at the Charlotte Chamber. She has worked for the chamber for more than 15 years in all.
English’s role in Charlotte has included managing campaigns for community referenda which helped lead to the passage of over $5 billion in infrastructure investments since 2006.
She is the second executive to leave the Charlotte Chamber in recent weeks.
Jeff Edge has left his post as the Charlotte Chamber’s senior vice president of economic development, effective Dec. 31.
In his role at the chamber, Edge was responsible for recruiting companies – including Siemens and Red Ventures – to establish a presence or expand in Charlotte.
Edge joined the Charlotte Chamber in 1988 and assumed his executive role in 2006.
Katherine Peralta contributed.
Comments