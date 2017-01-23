Charlotte start-up Life Clips says CEO has resigned

Charlotte entrepreneurial veteran Bob Gruder has resigned as CEO of Life Clips Inc., a start-up that has sought to break into the action camera market dominated by GroPro Inc., according to a securities filing Monday.
The Charlotte-based company, which has struggled financially, said Gruder’s Jan. 12 resignation was not the result of any dispute with the company. The board plans to appoint a replacement as “soon as is practical,” the filing said.
Gruder, who gained national attention in the 2000s for running a company that competed against stun gun maker Taser International, took Life Clips public in 2015 when his private company bought a publicly traded company. Life Clips shares rose as high as 76 cents in May of 2016 but more recently have traded for around a penny in over-the-counter markets.
According to its web site, Life Clips is no longer selling cameras under its own brand but instead is working with technology giant HP “to design and develop action, still, dash, and 360 cameras,” adding: “We expect products to be introduced shortly.”
In its most recent quarterly filing, the company reiterated that it has minimal revenue and net accumulated losses, raising doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
In August, the Observer reported that Life Clips’ share price rose in May after a web site called Tech Stock Insider began posting positive stories on the company. The fine print, however, showed that Life Clips had paid for placement on the site.
The Securities and Exchange Commission cautions investors that small publicly traded companies may pay stock promoters to tout their shares in investor newsletters or increasingly on social media. It’s legal for companies to do so, as long as the publisher of the information discloses the arrangement.
Gruder told the Observer that he hired the operator of Tech Stock Insider to “bring visibility to Life Clips and not tout the stock.”
According to Monday’s filing, Life Clips named Victoria Rudman to take over other positions Gruder had held, including chief financial officer. She has previously served as interim CFO at Kalytera Therapeutics, which develops medical marijuana products, according to the filing.
The North Carolina Business News Wire contributed to this story
