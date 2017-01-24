Lat Purser hires new agent to focus on retail

Lat Purser and Associates has hired Peyton Gehron as a new senior leasing agent who will specialize in retail throughout the Carolinas.
Gehron was previously with New South Properties of the Carolinas and worked on a slew of projects including ParkTowne Village, Cotswold Village and Ayrsley, LPA said in a statement.
In her new role, Gehron will work on new retail developments and redevelopments in LPA markets including Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston and Greenville.
“With her breadth of experience and strong industry relationships, (Gehron) will be an immediate asset to our initiatives across the Carolinas,” said Jimmy Penman, director of retail leasing for Lat Purser.
Lat Purser and Associates has a portfolio that includes a number high-profile developments across the Carolinas including The Courtyard in Dilworth, the Park Road shopping center that includes Famous Toastery, and 4500 Park Road, which will include the new Viva Peruvian Chicken.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments