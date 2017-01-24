Craft beer, Instagram and jeans: Charlotte Chamber gets a makeover

You don’t typically associate chambers of commerce with craft beer, savvy social media campaigns and jeans in the workplace.
The Charlotte Chamber, the city’s most prominent business organization, is in the midst of giving itself a makeover, it says, in order to change up its perception, make itself more inclusive and make Charlotte’s business community more competitive.
Specifically, that means adding more younger businesspeople to its member base.
Chamber officials said this week that current membership stands at 3,000, and the hope is to grow that figure to around 10,000 by the year’s end. In order to engage more people, the chamber is reworking its pricing and will offer lower-cost or no-cost membership options to entrepreneurs and fledgling businesses.
“It’s like Pandora,” said Kris Kellogg, the chamber’s chief revenue officer, referring to the music service that has multiple payment options.
“We’re trying to create a fun, exciting business culture not just for the people you’d expect to be a member of the chamber but people you wouldn’t expect” Kellogg said.
The chamber’s kicking off the new initiative somewhere you might not expect either – at NoDa Brewing on Saturday. It will also be refocusing on social media, especially Instagram and LinkedIn, said spokeswoman Natalie Dick. The chamber’s also loosened up its own dress policy – to better reflect its new membership base, officials say.
The group will gradually roll out other parts of the campaign throughout the year: A new newsletter comes out Feb. 3, a new app launches in the third quarter, and throughout the year, the chamber will be touting the campaign on a “road show” across the metro area at churches, alumni groups, rotary clubs and more.
Recent events in Charlotte, such as fallout over House Bill 2 and the September unrest following the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, reinforce the need for changes at the city’s biggest business group, according to Blair Stanford, the chamber’s chief operating officer.
“You don’t usually see a chamber engaged in social issues,” Stanford said. “That won’t be our focus, but there are social issues that impact our ability to have a strong economy. Where that crossover happens is where you’ll see the chamber engaged.”
Structurally, the chamber says “reorganizing” has not meant any layoffs for its 45 employees. Rather, it meant adding new groups within the organization, like a new engagement team and a reworked recruitment arm.
The chamber, Kellogg said, stripped staff of their job titles, and then began reworking job functions based on its new mission: Connect, innovate and grow opportunity for everyone who does business in Charlotte.
The staffing changes are unrelated, officials say, to the recent departures of several high-profile leaders, including Natalie English, the public policy chief who will be the president and CEO of the Wilmington Chamber, as well as Jeff Edge, who retired from his post as senior vice president of economic development Dec. 31.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments