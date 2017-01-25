Here’s how much you’ll spend on your Super Bowl party this year

Throwing a Super Bowl party this year? Expect to spend about $75 on your event.
That's the cost estimate from the National Retail Federation, which on Wednesday released its annual Super Bowl spending survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.
U.S. consumers will shell out $14.1 billion overall before sitting down to watch the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in NFL football's Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5.
That’s lower than last year’s average tab of $82 for a total of $15.5 billion to retailers.
Food and beverages will eat up most of that spending, followed by team apparel, and then TVs, according to the survey. Retailers should get ready by “making sure they are wll stocked on decorations, party food, accessories and other Super Bowl necessities,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement.
An estimated 188.9 million will watch, about the same as last year’s viewership, according to the survey.
Shoppers may run into higher food prices, depending on what they have a taste for. Food prices increased 0.7 percent in December, with chicken eggs, jumping 69.3 percent, according to the Associated Press. Prices for fresh fruits and melons declined by the most in more than six years, the AP reports.
To save some money for the party, now’s the time to be on the lookout for party foods on sale at grocers, says Mariel Rua, founder of the Facebook group Charlotte Couponers.
“You’ll find deals on (sodas)...chips. They know that people look for these types of snacks when they have football Sundays or the Super Bowl coming up,” Rua says. “Even for appetizers... frozen or not frozen, you can by that on sale, way ahead of time. Even this week, it is still on sale in different stores.”
Tara McAlister, who as The Deal Diva shares shopping and bargain tips at Charlotte area stores, suggests taking the DIY route on party decorations to save money. Here’s an idea: Get a plain green plastic table cloth, and use a black marker and ruler to draw the markings of a football field. Write the names of the teams in the end zone.
McAlister suggests also being on the lookout for deep discounts on TVs, as retailers make room for new models that’ll come following big tech fairs in February and March.
Are you heading out to watch the game instead? So will an estimated 12.4 million, according to the survey, who are expected to fill bars and restaurants.
When they get there, many will order chicken wings. The National Chicken Council expects consumers to eat 1.33 billion wings on Super Bowl Sunday - enough to stretch from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., to the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga., almost 80 times.
An estimated 75 percent of those wings will be consumed at restaurants or other eateries, according to the council.
