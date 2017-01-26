Search firm moves into new, dog-friendly uptown office, plans to hire 30

An executive search firm called Search Solution Group has moved into an expanded office space and plans this year to add 30 people to its staff.
The firm’s new space occupies the third floor of the historic building at 800 West Hill St., a 16,000 square-foot space near Bank of America Stadium that is about triple the size of its former office two miles away, according to a statement Thursday.
SSG will be hiring for the following positions this year as part of its expansion: Executive recruiters, headhunters, business development specialists, administrative positions and marketing specialists, said Josh Magnum, the firm’s director of strategy.
The new office space layout encourages “a team-focused culture and fosters collaboration between departments,” SSG said. It will also be dog-friendly.
SSG, which currently employs 60 in Charlotte, focuses on recruitment in a variety of fields including accounting, finance, engineering, human resources, information technology, marketing and sales.
