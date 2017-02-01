Charlotte’s jobless rate inches up in December

The unemployment in the Charlotte metro area inched up in December as the region’s overall employment level fell, a sign the area’s job growth could be slowing.
The jobless rate in the Charlotte area rose to 4.6 percent in December from 4.5 percent in November, according to a report Wednesday from the N.C. Commerce Department.
Employment in the Charlotte area’s manufacturing sector grew by 1,400, the most of any field. The area’s professional and business services sector fell by 1,400. Over the month, Charlotte’s overall employment level declined by 1,200.
The area’s latest jobs report suggests that employment growth has slowed a bit. But economists generally discourage reading too far into one month of data, especially for a metro area, and instead point to year-over-year numbers.
Over the last year, Charlotte’s net employment has risen by 18,900, a 1.7 percent annualized rate increase.
The unemployment rate rose in 71 of North Carolina’s 100 counties in December, fell in 9 and was unchanged in 20. Mecklenburg County’s jobless rate rose to 4.6 percent in December from 4.5 percent in November.
