E4 Carolinas, state agency create Southeast energy innovation initiative

E4 Carolinas, a Charlotte-based energy trade association, will join the North Carolina Office of Science, Technology and Innovation (OSTI) and other groups to create the Southeast’s Energy Innovation Collaborative.
The Southeast is home to the largest energy economy in the eastern U.S. The collaborative will work to attract new companies and jobs.
OSTI, which is part of the North Carolina Department of Commerce, has worked in similar promotion efforts on behalf of the data, biotechnology and nanotechnology sectors. E4 CEO David Doctor and OSTI director John Hardin are talking with officials in South Carolina and adjoining states about joining the collaborative.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
