Lowe’s to hire over 1,100 seasonal workers in Charlotte

To prepare for its busiest season of the year, Lowe’s is hiring over 1,100 temporary workers in the Charlotte area to staff its 28 stores.
The local hiring is part of a larger company-wide staffing effort. The Mooresville-based home improvement retailer said Thursday it plans to take on more than 45,000 seasonal employees across the U.S. to work a range of in-store jobs, according to a statement.
The hiring is currently underway, and the seasonal workers will work roughly between the months of March and September. Lowe’s said the temporary hires can lead to permanent part-time and full-time employment.
Lowe’s will be taking on seasonal cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products. The company also said it will be hiring loaders to help the growing number of customers who place orders online and pick them up at their local store – a trend that makes up about 60 percent of Lowe’s online orders.
In the Carolinas, Lowe’s said it plans to hire 5,251 workers in total. The 1,114 hiring estimate in the Charlotte area is up from the 800 the company said it was hiring locally last year.
Those interested can apply online or at their local Lowe’s store.
Lowe’s seasonal hiring effort comes on the heels of the company laying off about 2,400 full-time workers across the U.S.
