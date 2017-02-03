Charlotte-based MapAnything raises $33.1M to fund growth

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports Pause

0:37 Asking for a raise: What women can do today

1:15 Charlotte School of Law reopened Monday

1:14 Understanding H-1B Visas

1:50 Gov. McCrory on the NCAA and ACC decisions to move championship games over HB2

0:45 Charlotte soccer stadium gets county approval - commissioner explains 'no' vote

1:03 Video: Orlando City SC soccer star Kaká discusses MLS in Miami

1:32 Promotional video for Charlotte group's soccer bid

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude