Charlotte-based MapAnything raises $33.1M to fund growth

Charlotte-based app developer MapAnything announced this week that it has raised $33.1 million from investors.
Founded in 2009, MapAnything develops mapping apps that interface with Salesforce data for businesses, helping salespersons plan their days. The company said its plans for the new financing include accelerating the development of its apps.
Investors included ServiceNow Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Harbert Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures and individual investors Michael Lazerow and former NBA commissioner David Stern.
In a statement, MapAnything CEO John Stewart said the new funding “will be instrumental in bringing us closer to our goal of being the world’s leading integrated business platform for ‘Where’ software.”
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
Comments