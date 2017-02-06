American Airlines is adding two new destinations from Charlotte

American Airlines said Monday that it’s adding two new weekly routes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, both to vacation destinations.
The flights – to Georgetown, Bahamas and Bangor, Maine – will both operate on Saturdays, flown by subsidiary PSA on a CRJ-700 regional jet. Here are the details:
▪ Charlotte to Georgetown: Starting June 3, the flight will depart on Saturdays at 9:20 a.m. and arrive at about 11:40 a.m. The return flight will leave Georgetown at 12:20 p.m. and land in Charlotte at about 2:34 p.m. The flight will be suspended between Aug. 20 and Oct. 6, which is the peak hurricane season.
▪ Charlotte to Bangor: This season route will run June 3 to Aug. 19. Flights will depart at 9:30 a.m. and arrive at 12:10 p.m. in Bangor, with a return flight leaving Bangor at 12:45 p.m. and arriving in Charlotte at 3:35 p.m.
