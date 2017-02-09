McClatchy reports 2016 loss, sees record gain in digital-only advertising

2:18 Park n Shop letters come down Pause

1:08 Ivanka Trump in Charlotte

1:14 Understanding H-1B Visas

0:37 Asking for a raise: What women can do today

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

0:55 Charlotte-Havana inaugural flight

1:03 Video: Orlando City SC soccer star Kaká discusses MLS in Miami

1:02 Former NBA star Charles Oakley arrested at Knicks game after scuffle with security

2:44 A special evening for Steph Curry