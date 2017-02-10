This Charlotte developer is giving away a house – but you’ll have to hit a half-court shot for it

Fielding Homes, the new single-family homebuilding arm of local development powerhouse Crescent Communities, is partnering with the Charlotte Hornets to give away the chance to win a new house.
“We are excited about our new partnership with Fielding Homes and about launching this contest that gives one of our fans a chance to win a home,” said Hornets President Fred Whitfield, in a statement.
You’ll have to be a pretty good shot to win it, however. Here are the details:
From Feb. 11 to Apr. 2, you can enter online at http://www.fieldinghomes.com/hornets, or in person at the Masons Bend or Paddlers Cove developments where Fielding Homes is building. Five finalists will be selected. They’ll have the chance to compete in a free throw contest April 5, at the Spectrum Center, when the Hornets play the Miami Heat.
Three days later, the winner of that contest will get a half-court shot during the Hornets game against the Boston Celtics. If the winner hits that half-court shot, they’ll win a new house worth $350,000 at one of Fielding’s Charlotte-area developments. They can also use that towards the purchase of a higher-priced Fielding house, or take $100,000 in cash.
“Fielding Homes is enthusiastic about this opportunity to partner with the Hornets and offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a house in one of our thoughtfully-designed communities,” said Steven Francis, Division President of Fielding Homes. “The Hornets have an excellent fan base and great reputation in the Carolinas and nationwide.”
