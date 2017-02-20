Nordstrom’s big, beautiful stores are losing ground

0:37 Solar panels at Merino Mill Pause

1:25 Lisette Baumgardner discusses contractor damage to her home

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments