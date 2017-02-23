Duke Energy names former Edison International CEO to board

Duke Energy has named to its board the former chairman and CEO of Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, one of the nation’s largest utilities.
Theodore “Ted” Craver, 65, will become a director on March 1. He will serve on the board’s regulatory risk and finance committees.
Craver served as Edison International’s CEO from 2008 to 2016. He previously worked in the banking and finance industry.
Craver has served as chairman of the board of two industry groups, the Edison Electric Institute and the Electric Power Research Institute.
